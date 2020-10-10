Charles A. Tesconi, Jr.



Charles A. Tesconi, Jr. of Washington, DC, died September 11, 2020 at age 82 after enduring a debilitating lung disease and a year-long struggle from a recurring sepsis infection. A native Vermonter, he was raised in Rutland along with his two brothers, Ernie and Louis (deceased) in an Italian American family. He attended UVM, eventually became an Educator, and served on such faculties as Ithaca College and the University of Illinois (Chicago) before becoming Dean of the College of Education and Social Services at the University of Vermont in 1978. In 1989 he joined the American University in Washington, DC where he served as a Professor and Dean of the School of Education. He retired in 2011 but continued teaching part-time until 2017. As a life-long scholar, educator and mentor, he impacted the lives of all those with whom he came in contact. His passion was to ensure equal educational opportunity for all, and as such, he was constantly encouraging those he met to learn something new



He was an avid reader, an outdoor enthusiast, a talented woodworker, an historian at heart and a great story-teller. Family and long-time friends lovingly recall his one-of-a-kind laugh as he related real or invented stories. In his professional life, he authored and co-authored many books; and in his personal life he always built wall-to-wall bookshelves to house his ever growing collection. He was kind-hearted and open-minded, and those that met him typically remarked about this.



As a successful and well-loved educator, he never forgot his humble beginnings. He was the beloved husband of Janice Wright for over thirty years, proud father of Marc S. Tesconi (deceased 2019), Carla T. St.Gelais, Lia Rettamel, and Ali Navidad. He also was loving stepdad to Devon Vogt and Chandra Bierworth. All their spouses, Denea, Jim, Colin, Carlos and Dave all join in cherishing his memory. His grandchildren, Shane Emerson, Erica Pharmakis (husband Evan), Sarah Bossolina (husband Rob), Nicholas Tesconi, Caitlin and David Bierworth also cherish his memory along with his three great-grandchildren, Robby, Thomas and Anthony Bossolina. Services will be held in Washington DC at a future date when gathering together becomes safer.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store