Charles "Bud" Allard
Charles "Bud" Allard

Essex Junction - Charles "Bud" Allard, 84, peacefully passed away at Mansfield Assisted Living, in Essex Junction, VT on Thursday, August 20, 2020. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at the request of the family. A memorial gathering and celebration of Bud's life will be announced at a later date. Please visit corbinandpalmer.com for Bud's complete obituary or leave online photos, memories and condolences. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
