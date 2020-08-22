Charles "Bud" Allard
Essex Junction - Charles "Bud" Allard, 84, peacefully passed away at Mansfield Assisted Living, in Essex Junction, VT on Thursday, August 20, 2020. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at the request of the family. A memorial gathering and celebration of Bud's life will be announced at a later date. Please visit corbinandpalmer.com
for Bud's complete obituary or leave online photos, memories and condolences. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT.