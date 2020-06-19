Dr. Charles (Charlie) Burke Guignon
Charles B. Guignon passed away peacefully on May 23 in Palm Harbor, FL.
Charlie had a distinguished career as an author and professor. An expert in continental philosophy, he taught at Princeton, UC Berkeley, UT Austin, University of Vermont, and University of South Florida. Teaching was his calling. He advised and mentored students with wisdom, wit, and affection, and built lasting friendships with many.
As a husband and father, Charlie was loved and admired. He raised a son and daughter as a single parent before marrying his loving wife Sally and welcoming stepchildren into the family. Charlie had a well of affection for his children, and rarely missed an opportunity to say "I love you" or "I'm proud of you." His absurdist humor was legendary among friends and family. He was also known by those close to him as a steady support, offering what he felt he could, even if that was a simple "I'm so sorry to hear that," or a confident "This too shall pass."
He approached his work with passion, commitment, and humility; his life with gravity and humor, love and vulnerability. He is much loved and missed.
Charlie is survived by his wife Sally Guignon, daughter Michele Burke [Guignon], son Christopher Guignon, and step-children Michael Angier, Michelle Turbide, Sarah Langley, and Bradford Angier and their partners; as well as his sister Valery and grandchildren, Marielle, Colin, Madeleine Mae, Lucian, Maeve, Cooper, Eleanor, and Eden. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles M. and Veronica B. Guignon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the "Charles B. Guignon Memorial Scholarship Fund" at https://usf.to/guignon. This fund assists students underrepresented in the field of philosophy. The full version of this obituary can be found at dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.