Charles "Dick" Courcy
Ocean Ridge, FL - Dick Courcy, passed away on Sept. 5, 2020, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. He was born on June 8, 1937, in Burlington, VT to Charles and Aurea (Blanchard) Courcy.
The Courcy family wishes to extend their sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Miller 4 Cardiac Unit. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cardiology Services at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
