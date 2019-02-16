Services
Burlington - Charles F. Christie, formerly of Burlington, Vermont, born February 23 1954 in Wheeling, West Virginia, passed away February 8th, 2019 from a sudden illness, in Vero Beach, Florida. He was the son of the late Dr. Stanley G. Christie, formerly associated with the Mary Fletcher and DeGoesbriand Hospitals, and Marie M. Solomon of Vero Beach. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Robert, in 2002. He graduated from Ridley College, St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada in 1972 and attended the University of Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Chryssoula, and his mother. For those who wish, contributions may be made to VNA Hospice House, 901 37th St., Vero Beach, Florida 32960 or to Ridley College Scholarship fund.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 16, 2019
