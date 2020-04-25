Services
South Burlington - Charles "Chuck" H. Rocheteau of Burlington, VT passed away peacefully at home on April 21, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born on May 20, 1947 in Boston, MA.

After an honorable discharge as a Paratrooper with the U.S. Army Airborne Chuck began his lifelong career working for the FAA. He retired from the New England Division as Director and later Air Traffic Controller Supervisor of the Burlington International Airport .

He is survived by his wife Karen McMillan, son Mark Rocheteau and daughter-in-law Jeanne of Plymouth, MA, daughter Ilona Robbins and son-in-law Shawn of Plymouth, MA, and step-daughter Kayleigh Gauger and partner Jason Barton of Jericho, VT. He also leaves seven grandchildren Asachai, Solana, Nigel, Micajah, Addison, Daxton, and Jahmonet.

Chuck was predeceased by his parents, Hermogens and Mary (Gaines) Rocheteau.

A private service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Chuck's name may be made to your local food pantry.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Boucher and Pritchard, 85 N. Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
