Dr. Charles J. Goodnight, PHD, was a singular man. A brilliant scientist, a skilled woodworker, and a lifelong crazy cat owner. He could hold bumblebees and tell you the genus of any plant or insect based on only a blurry picture. And he was a father, a dedicated, infuriating, wonderful father. His daughters had the privilege to grow up in his lab, where he regularly let them erase complex theories from his white board so they could draw pictures of flower fairies and dragons. He believed in education, traveling, and exploration. He was at times thoroughly modern and deeply traditional. The epitome of an ivory tower intellectual, engrossed in the minutiae of the natural world. He believed in the value of science and never lost his curiosity for the world. He is a man who should and will be known for his accomplishments, his contribution to evolutionary biology, his publications, his research. But first and foremost, he was and always will be our dad. We were lucky, so endlessly lucky, that we got to be his daughters.



He died at his home on September 28, 2020.



He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Goodnight and her husband Ryan, and Sylvia Stevens-Goodnight and by his granddaughter, Sloane Viola Goodnight, who has his mother's eyes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Clarence and Marie Goodnight. Charles J. Goodnight is survived by his sister, Ann Bochnowski (née Goodnight), who proudly read all of his papers (even though she didn't understand very much of them) and her husband David Bocknowski. As well as his niece Julia (née Bochnowski) Kwait and nephews Ben, Jim and John Bochnowski.



Dad was never one to rush anything, everything was slow, methodical, and full of wonder. To rush things was to not enjoy the beauty of nature in the most chaotic of moments of the world. In his honor, we ask you to spend time outside observing the world, the insects, the trees. Read an article or two about evolution. And do not rush, enjoy the natural chaos, observe it, and try to understand the unknowable. Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Nature Conservancy.



Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









