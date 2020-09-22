Charles John Alajajian
Charles John Alajajian went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 19, 2020. His wife, Hilda was by his side.
Charles was born on May 26, 1952 to John and Marion Alajajian of Newtonville, MA. He grew up in what is now the Watertown Evangelical Church, Watertown, MA and came to faith at an early age. He was a graduate of Newton High School and went on to complete a B.S. and M.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and then a Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois in August of 1979. While in his last year there, he met his wife Hilda and they were married on September 22, 1979 at the Lombard Mennonite Church in Lombard, IL. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Sharon and Stephen.
Over the course of his career, Charles taught electrical engineering at five Universities. He loved teaching and enjoyed his students very much. He would make every effort to learn the name of each of his students, telling them that names were important to him because they were important to God and that God knew him (Charles) by name. He was committed to helping his students understand the things that were challenging for him as a student. Later when he was no longer teaching, he decided to engage with students in the classroom as a fellow classmate rather than teacher, and enjoyed taking French and Math courses at the University of Vermont. Swimming was an important and everyday part of Charles life as a form of exercise. He greatly enjoyed and appreciated getting to know all the lifeguards at the UVM pool who not only promised to keep a good watch over him but also would give him tips and encouragement on improving his technique. He was touched when he received individual notes of encouragement and appreciation from each one of them when he could no longer swim.
Anyone who knew Charles recognized that he was a people person and thrived on getting to know others. He had a gift for being able to connect with anyone he met, asking questions, drawing them out and finding connections with places, people and interests. He would also look for opportunities to share his faith and seemed to have the ability to do that in a genuine and natural way.
Charles had an "affinity for theology and doctrine and genuinely wanted to understand things and get it right" (as one pastor friend put it). He enjoyed discussing and questioning various perspectives and thoughts from his reading with individuals who had the interest and understanding to do so. Music was a special joy to Charles especially in his later years. He loved the opportunity and privilege of playing occasionally for a service at Community Lutheran Church and that sparked an interest and love for the piano that lasted right up to the end of his life. Playing hymns and songs of worship connected his heart to God in a way that few other things did. He liked to quote Martin Luther who said, "Next to the Word of God, the noble art of music is the greatest treasure in the world".
Over the years, Charles reconnected with several of his good friends from college, George, Ted and Bransom and enjoyed continuing the friendships. They have been a source of encouragement to him especially this past year as Charles was dealing with advancing cancer. Unbeknownst to him at the time, several expressed appreciation for the good influence he had had on their lives and faith journeys.
During the 6 weeks that Charles was cared for by the wonderful nursing staff and volunteers at the Respite House he counted it a blessing to be granted this special time to focus on the most important things to him - his family, the encouragement and support of committed brothers in Christ, especially Phil Diesing, Bob Orr, Peter Rice, Dave Schultz and Martin Casey, to wrestle with God's presence in suffering and to cherish and be assured of his hope in the Resurrection and God's grace and forgiveness through faith in Christ.
Charles was a caring husband and father and will be loved always and never forgotten. To God be the glory, great things He hath done!
He is survived by his wife Hilda of forty years, his children Sharon (Jake) Williams, and Stephen Alajajian, his mother Marion Alajajian, his brother David (Lisa) Alajajian, his sister Karen Alajajian, his sister-in-law Noemi Alajajian, six very special nieces and nephews and their spouses and numerous grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, John Alajajian and his brother Philip Alajajian.
We are especially grateful to Pastor Rasmussen, the elders, and dear friends at Community Lutheran Church who generously and graciously extended Christian love, encouragement and support during this difficult time. You have our heartfelt thanks and gratitude.
We also wish to thank the compassionate and tireless nursing staff and volunteers at the Respite House who cared for Charles 24/7. There were over 50 people (we stopped counting) who assisted us over the course of the 6 weeks he was there. At the time of his passing, they were right beside him; he was not alone. We developed a deep appreciation for their compassionate care, their humor to brighten his day, distract him, and thus allow the both of us to make the most of his final days.
The Funeral Service and Committal Service will be private due to Covid.
