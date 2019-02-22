|
|
Charles John Ploof Sr.
- - Charles John Ploof Sr., torn between two loves, that for his children here on earth and his soul mate and wife in heaven, ended his struggle February 20, 2019 and went to his heavenly home to be with his wife Lorraine McGuire Ploof.
He was born December 19, 1929, the son of Dorothy and Raymond Ploof, the eighth of fifteen children.
He married the love of his life, his soul mate in 1949. She predeceased him in 2002. Not a day went by that he did not think of her. His flower gardens, enjoyed by so many, were planted with love for her. Going to Claussen's every spring was something he so looked forward to. Every Christmas, he decorated inside and outside for her. If there ever was a fairy tale love, it was theirs.
When it came to his children, he loved them unconditionally. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them. In his final years he would often reminisce about the many trips and vacations he took with his family. Family gatherings were his absolute favorite, from Thursday night poker night to the annual Christmas parties. Laughter and joy at its best. He could soothe any of his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren by pressing his cheek against theirs and rocking back and forth while crooning "Oh My Papa" or "Toura, Loura, Loura."
He loved people, worked for years at Grand Union, managing several stores but spending the most years as a fixture at the Cherry Street location. People today still remember him with respect and love.
Being an altar server and Extraordinary Eucharistic minister at St. Marks was a special time for him. For as long as he was able he took the 3:00 am hour every Wednesday at St. Mark's Perpetual Adoration chapel, a quiet, personal time for him.
He was predeceased by his most loving wife, Lorraine McGuire, a son John, who died at birth, his parents, Raymond and Dorothy (Gelinas) Ploof, his brothers Leo Ploof, Calvin Ploof and his wife Marjorie, one of the original Thursday night poker players, Richard Ploof and his wife Mary, Raymond Ploof, James Ploof and Oliver Ploof, his sisters Phyllis and her husband Bernard (Devoid), Helene "Sis" and her husband Maurice (Thayer), Catherine and her husband Bernard (Couilliard), and brother-in-law Art Limacher.
He leaves his children Charles Ploof Jr., Maureen and her husband John (Beauvais), Joanne and her husband Stephen (Shea), Lisa and her husband Dale (Tillotson), Lori and her husband Ed (Benway), his sisters Sr. Lucy Ploof, RSM, Pam and her husband Joe (Gagnon), Marjorie (Limacher), his brothers Edward Ploof and his wife Doris, Patrick Ploof and his wife Vie, sisters-in-law Beverly Ploof, Jackie Ploof, Phyllis (McGuire) and her husband Eugene (Brisson), 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Church 1251 North Ave Burlington. A Graveside service will be held and announced at a later date this spring at Resurrection Park Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the supportive and loving hospice team who cared for Charlie during his final days and who offered such helpful guidance to his children. For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Charlie's honor to UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice at the following address: Development Office, UVM Health Network, Home Health and Hospice of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019