Charles Joseph Carroll
- - Charles Joseph Carroll was born in New York City on June 13, 1949, the son of Harry and Sarah Carroll. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Syracuse University in 1970. For a few years after his college graduation, Chuck tested employment opportunities in the travel industry and with the New York State Racing Commission. During the 1972 baseball season, Chuck began to fulfill a life-long dream to follow his home team, the New York Yankees, throughout the U.S. for all their away games That journey was cut short late in the season when Chuck was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
For the remainder of his life, Chuck tried to pursue his interests and employment while dealing with considerable psychological issues. He moved to Vermont for a few years but ultimately settled in Florida, where he remained for 43 years. For as long as his health allowed, Chuck lived independently and worked part-time. His love of sports remained, and he sometimes attended Yankees' spring training games. He adopted the Miami Marlins and continued to follow Syracuse University basketball.
Above all, Chuck cherished his family. He was always interested in their whereabouts, in the U.S. and abroad. He followed the careers of his nephews and cousins and their children, and he wasn't bashful about asking who was in good, committed relationships. He was overjoyed to attend and dance on his birthday in 2015 at his eldest nephew Todd Carroll's wedding to Abigail Cane.
Chuck Carroll died peacefully on May 17, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Ed Carroll and his wife, Jackie Burke; his nephew, Todd Carroll and his wife Abigail Cane and their daughter, Maisie Beatrice Carroll; his nephew Samuel Carroll; and his nephew, Matthew Carroll. Chuck is also survived by his cousins, Charles L. Carroll (Janet), Ruth Carroll Ladenson (Jack), Claire Weeks (Peter Wing), Elaine Nelson (Lionel), Burt Ovrut, and Amy Glass (Peter) and their extended families. Chuck is also survived by dear family friends, Bob and Ruth Sandak and Colin Battle.
There will be no calling hours. A grave-side service and interment will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., at the Temple Sinai Cemetery, Patchen Road, So. Burlington, VT. Arrangements have been made by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 27, 2019