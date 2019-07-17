Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Charles L. Sumner


1928 - 2019
Charles L. Sumner Obituary
Charles L. Sumner

Burlington - Charles L. Sumner, 90, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, with his daughter by his side, in Elderwood at Burlington. Born in Burlington on July 30, 1928, Charlie was the son of Charles, Sr. and Nancy (Pratt) Sumner.

He worked at Oxygen Welding Supply Company until his retirement. He was a member of many paternal orders, specifically the Eagle's Club, Arie 793 for over seventy years, during which he held many offices. He also was a member of the Elk's Lodge of Burlington and served with the Naval Reserve.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Leota (Paige) Jacobs Sumner, his daughter, Cynthia & husband, Cyprien Arsenault, 4 grandchildren: Natalie McQuilton, Sarah Gelineau, Robin & husband, Colby Delaire and Andrea Arsenault; 8 great grandchildren; his sisters-in-law: Joann Sumner, Beverly Lewis and Madine & husband, Doug Bitcon; multi-generations of nieces and nephews; his step children & spouses: Ronald & Carol Jacobs of Colorado, Jeannie & Dwayne King of Maine and Evie & Rod Kenyon of Vermont; several step grand & step great grandchildren.

Charlie was predeceased by his first wife, Beatrice (Bartlett) Sumner, his second wife, Colleen (Roberts) Sumner and his siblings & spouses: Lorraine & Bernard Cote, Shirley Sumner, Ralph & Helen Sumner and Paul Sumner, Sr. and a stepson, Dickie Jacobs.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 12 noon to 1pm, with Memorial Services at 1pm in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave. with interment following in Lakeview Cemetery,

Those wishing may send a memorial contribution to: Vermont Association for the Blind, 60 Kimball Ave., So. Burlington, VT 05403.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 17, 2019
