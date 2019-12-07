|
Charles Lynn Fife
South Burlington - November 28, 1934 ~ December 4, 2019
C. "Lynn" Fife, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away peaceably in his South Burlington Vermont home December 4, 2019. He was 85 years old.
Born November 28, 1934 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Robert and Helena (Soelberg) Fife, Lynn was the sixth of their nine children. Lynn was raised with his eight siblings on a farm in Ammon Idaho. On the farm, Lynn learned his work ethic and his love of agriculture. After graduating Brigham Young University, Lynn received his master's degree from Oregon State University and his PhD from Purdue University. In 1966, Lynn began teaching Agricultural Economics at the University of Vermont (UVM) and remained on the UVM faculty until his retirement from the University in 1997.
Lynn married Geniel Crooks on September 18, 1958 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they raised eight children. Most important to Lynn was his family, faith, his students and his music. Lynn loved politics, playing the piano, gardening and hiking with his kids on the long trail. Lynn taught his children a deep appreciation for hard work, academic excellence and music. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in various church capacities, including eight years as Stake President. He served two missions, one as a young man in the Great Lakes Mission and a service mission with his wife Geniel in Belgrade, Serbia.
Lynn is survived by his eight children and their spouses Charles Fife and wife Deborah, John Fife and wife Pauline, David Fife and wife Nanette, Stephen Fife and wife Christine, Dr. Jennifer Finlayson- Fife and husband John, Jane Fife Pearson and husband Kai, Karl Fife and wife Carol, and Carolyn Fife Bever and husband Jon; 31 grandchildren; and his brothers Ronald and Merrill. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Roine, Leland, Reed, LaVon, Marlyn and Allen. Lynn left a legacy of faith, family, love, and acceptance.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 73 Essex Way, Essex Junction, VT 05452. Another service will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints East Millcreek Chapel located at 3103 E. Craig Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84109. All are welcome to celebrate Lynn's life and legacy.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019