Charles Paul Tanielian
Essex Junction - Charles Paul Tanielian, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 11, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, with his loving family by his side.
Charlie was born in Boston, MA on April 16, 1929, the son of Parsek and Marriam (Nixsalian) Tanielian.
He graduated from Brighton High School in 1950 and shortly after enlisted in the US Air Force. He also retired from the VT Air National Guard.
On May 2, 1954, he married Leona Murray in Essex Center, VT.
Charlie worked at IBM for many years as a maintenance foreman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Leona Tanielian of Essex Junction, his daughter Diana Frederick and her husband Paul of Hardwick and his son Steven Tanielian and his wife Rebecca of Westford, by his grandchildren Kaylee, Emily, Derek and Daniel and his great grandchildren Blake, Lena, Riley and Jakob., his brother-in-law's Louis Murray and Armand Murray and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.
Memorials in Charlie's memory may be made to Essex Rescue, 1 Educational Drive, Essex, VT 05452.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 18, at 10 am in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 14, 2019