Charles Robert Amey, III
Essex - Charles Robert Amey, III, 68, of Essex, VT passed away on Tuesday morning, December 10, at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex.
Chuck was born on September 14, 1951 to Charles R. Amey, Jr. and Jane Lange. He was raised in Gibbstown, NJ and graduated from Paulsboro High School in 1969. Chuck received an Associate's Degree from the Culinary Institute of America in New Haven, CT and a Bachelor's Degree from the University of New Haven. Chuck taught at Essex High School and New England Culinary Institute before returning to St. Michael's College for his Master's Degree. For 24 years, Chuck was an Associate Professor of Hospitality and Business Management at Champlain College, where he initiated the International Hospitality Program. He belonged to St. Pius X Parish in Essex and was an active member of the church folk group and Worldwide Marriage Encounter. Throughout his life, Chuck loved gardening, traveling, cooking, boating, and spending time with his family.
Chuck married Lynn Lawler on September 12, 1981. He is survived by his loving wife Lynn of Essex; their children Geoffrey Amey (Kelly) of Melbourne, FL, Katherine Amey Huber (David) of W. Berlin, VT; and his dog Porter. He also leaves behind his siblings Claire Schappert of Morrisville, Chris Amey of Elmer, NJ, Gussie Amey of Morrisville, and Andrea Amey of Gibbstown, NJ. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Jessica Amey.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 13 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14 at 11:30 AM at St. Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex. Burial will be held at a later time at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's name can be made to UVM Home Health and Hospice or the . To send online condolences to his family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019