|
|
Charles Willard Newell
6/08/1928 - 1/04/2020
"It's a pretty morning today, even though we have gale warnings posted. There is an old send off Sailors have when we pass. "Rest your oars, Dad. We have the watch." Chris Newell, son.
Surrounded by his loved ones, Charles W. Newell of Burlington, Vermont, and Venice, Florida, passed away quietly at the McCLure Miller Respite House in Colchester early Saturday morning, January 4, 2020.
Chuck was born in Framingham, Massachusetts, June 9, 1928. He grew up in Medfield, Massachusetts, and greatly enjoyed his childhood with many friends and his extended family. He loved to tell stories of those days and times spent with closest friends Bill Mann, Howie Welch, and George and Allen Kingsbury. Playing hockey on Cemetery Pond with those buddies was one of his greatest pleasures.
Graduating high school in 1946 Chuck immediately joined the Navy, following in the footsteps of his older brother John who he so greatly loved and admired. After completing boot camp in Bainbridge, Maryland, Chuck left Boston on a shakedown cruise to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He then sailed the Mediterranean on the Light Cruiser U.S.S. Dayton, docking in various ports in Spain, Egypt, Italy, and Greece. Chuck did not experience combat because World War II in Europe had ended but he greatly enjoyed the companionship of his fellow sailors as well as connecting with the European citizens with whom he deeply empathized as they struggled to survive in the war-torn countries.
After completing his tour of duty and with encouragement from his Aunt Lucy Newell, Chuck enrolled in Bryant College to study accounting. There he also met and married Martha Campbell, a charming girl from Boston, and started his family.
Upon receiving his degree from Bryant, Chuck worked in public accounting in Boston, continued building his family, and obtained his C.P.A. license. In 1961 after he accepted the job of Chief Accountant at the University of Vermont, Chuck and his family moved to Burlington. For several years the family lived in UVM housing at the "Fort," where Chuck enjoyed his family and socializing with many co-workers and friends from UVM. Playing adult hockey at Gutterson Field House, attending UVM hockey games, skiing, sailing, canoeing, and playing tennis were among his favorite activities.
After working at UVM for 14 years, family circumstances changed and Chuck became Comptroller at J.P. Carrera & Sons in Rutland, a job he enjoyed immensely and where he worked until he retired in 1997.
In retirement, Chuck traveled to several Caribbean islands, Italy, and numerous western states. He also spent many winters in Florida playing tennis, biking, hitting golf balls, traveling around the state, reading, and enjoying the company of his children who lived there, the children who visited, and his best friend, Nancy. Unfortunately, Chuck was diagnosed with the rare disease, Peripheral Lateral Sclerosis, in 2018, and it was the effects of this disease that ultimately claimed the life of this caring, kind, generous, and gentle man who so greatly loved his children, his friend Nancy, and the beauties of nature.
Chuck is survived by his 6 children and their spouses: Judy (Ernie), Susan (Bob), Betsy, Chuck Jr. (Jill), Chris (Lisa), Amie (Bernie). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, sister Marcia (Al), long-time companion and best friend, Nancy Strong, and her children-- Shannon, Natalie and Gregory and her 6 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father and mother, John Newell and Dorothy Luddington Newell, and brothers, John Newell, Jr. and Edward Newell.
A family memorial gathering will take place in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020