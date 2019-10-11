|
Charles Worchester
Burlington - Charles Worcester died after a long illness on October 9, 2019. Born in Burlington on May 17, 1928, he was the son of Willard Worcester and Lena (Metcalf) Worcester. On June 28, 1952, he married Janice (Audette) Worcester at Holy Angels Church in St. Albans. He is survived by his wife Jan and their four children: Monk Moses (Michael Worcester), of Spruce Island, Alaska; Fr. Thomas Worcester, SJ, of Toronto, Ontario; Stephen Worcester and his wife Eileen (Corrigan) of South Hero; and Mary Worcester and her friend Michelle Peloquin of Northampton, MA; also grandchildren: Robyn, Alex, Aaron, and Olivia; his sister-in-law, Sr. Nancy Audette, RSM; nephews: Eric and Curt, and niece Karen; and grandnieces: Tess and Braelin.
A member of the Burlington High School track team, Charlie won the State Championship for the discus throw in 1946, and graduated that same year. After serving two years in the US Navy, he began a career in the hardware business. He was manager of Hill's Hardware in the Ethan Allen Shopping Center, North Ave. for 20 years, and then owned the store for another 10. Long-time North End residents remember the store as a place you could find not only whatever you were looking for, but cheerful do-it-yourself advice as well.
Charlie and Jan were square dancers for 30 years, through which they made many long-lasting friends. They also loved to travel, including as far as Florida and California with their RV. They have been parishioners of St. Mark Catholic Church since 1957.
The family would like to thank Dr. Karen Sokol and the Visiting Angels home caregivers for making it possible for Charlie to spend the last year of his life at home.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday October 15, at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, Winooski, 4-7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday October 16, at St. Mark Church, North Ave., Burlington, at 11 am, followed by a reception at St. Mark and then burial at Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or St. Mark Church, 1251 North Ave., Burlington. VT 05408.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019