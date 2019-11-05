Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Jane Burgess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Jane Burgess Obituary
Charlotte Jane Burgess

South Burlington - Charlotte Jane Burgess (Champine) 83 of South Burlington, a former long time resident of Proctor, Vermont, passed away surrounded by her family, Sunday morning, Nov 3, 2019 at University Medical Center of Vermont.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 am at St Dominic's Church in Proctor. Burial will follow in St Dominic's Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are with Barnard Funeral Home, Pittsford VT.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Charlotte Burgess, UVM Breast Care Center, UVM Medical Center Foundation, Courtyard at Given 3N, 111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -