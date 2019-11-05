|
|
Charlotte Jane Burgess
South Burlington - Charlotte Jane Burgess (Champine) 83 of South Burlington, a former long time resident of Proctor, Vermont, passed away surrounded by her family, Sunday morning, Nov 3, 2019 at University Medical Center of Vermont.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am at St Dominic's Church in Proctor. Burial will follow in St Dominic's Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are with Barnard Funeral Home, Pittsford VT.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Charlotte Burgess, UVM Breast Care Center, UVM Medical Center Foundation, Courtyard at Given 3N, 111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019