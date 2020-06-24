Charlotte L. Vincent
Westford - Charlotte L. Vincent, 74, died June 21, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House.
A celebration of her life will be held Sat. June 27 2020 from 1:30 - 3:00 pm at the Red Brick Meeting House in Westford.
To view Charlotte's compete obit, please go to www.minorfh.com
Westford - Charlotte L. Vincent, 74, died June 21, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House.
A celebration of her life will be held Sat. June 27 2020 from 1:30 - 3:00 pm at the Red Brick Meeting House in Westford.
To view Charlotte's compete obit, please go to www.minorfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.