Charlotte L. Vincent
Charlotte L. Vincent

Westford - Charlotte L. Vincent, 74, died June 21, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House.

A celebration of her life will be held Sat. June 27 2020 from 1:30 - 3:00 pm at the Red Brick Meeting House in Westford.

To view Charlotte's compete obit, please go to www.minorfh.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
01:30 - 03:00 PM
the Red Brick Meeting House
