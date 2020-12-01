Charlotte Morton Cowey
Charlotte Morton Cowey, 91, died on November 24, 2020 at Ocean Meadow Senior Living & Memory Care in Clinton, CT. She was born in Hopkinsville, KY on February 7, 1929, the daughter of Henry Edwin Morton and Estelle Bassett Morton.
Charlotte attended Hopkinsville public schools and graduated from Christian College (now Columbia College) in Columbia, Missouri in 1950. She was a fashion model for Neiman Marcus in Dallas, and Saks Fifth Avenue in New York and Palm Beach prior to her marriage to Army Captain F. Foster Cowey, Jr. in New York City in 1953. They then lived in Hopkinsville for two years while he was with the 11th Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.
For most of their married life they lived in the Burlington, VT area where Charlotte was active in charitable and church activities. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Jamestown Society, the Huguenot Society, and the Colonial Dames of America. In 1981 she and Foster lived in Tokyo, Japan for two years while he was working on the Aerospace Program followed by two years in London, England where he worked with the Royal Navy. After 30 years with General Electric in Burlington, Foster retired and they then spent many years traveling and enjoying friends. She and Foster loved to play Bridge, tennis, and golf, and like all good Kentuckians, Charlotte loved her Bourbon.
Charlotte is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, and her three siblings; twin sister Elizabeth "Bette" Morton; Margaret "Mochie" White; and Samuel Carter Morton. Surviving are her four children Felix Foster III, Edwin, James, and Elizabeth, and eight grandchildren, as well as nephews Judge Edwin White, David White, Jonathan White, and niece Margaret W. Plunkett.
A gathering to celebrate Charlotte's life is being planned for a future date at which time she and Foster will be buried together at the Morton family plot in Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville, KY. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Charlotte's memory may be made to Grace Episcopal Church at https://episcopalchurch.org/give
or to 216 East Sixth St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
or to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.