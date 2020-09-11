1/1
Chester Ray Hawkins
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester Ray Hawkins

Ferrisburgh - Chet Hawkins, 73, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born on August 17, 1947 in Burlington the son of Witeman and Florence (Husk) Hawkins.

He graduated from Vergennes High School in 1965 and he married Connie Matot on January 14, 1966. He worked at Simmonds Precision for many years and he also worked at Hawkins Garage. He had several Ferrisburgh Town positions and retired as Town Clerk. Chet received a reward and was honored by general assembly as a town clerk and treasurer for his 35 years of exemplary public service. He was a founding member of Champlain Valley Street Rodders.

Chet is survived by his daughter Cynthia Payne and her husband Lee of Vergennes; his son Charles Hawkins and his cat Bubbles of Ferrisburgh; two grandsons David Hawkins and wife Mariah of Cambridge; Daniel Hawkins of Ferrisburgh; three great grandchildren Jaelin, Amara, and Desmond; a sister Sonie Sears of Middlebury; four aunts Joanne Essex, Louise and husband Jim Parkinson, Anna Husk, Alice Husk; sister-in-law Carol Costello and husband Andy, brother-in-law David Matot and wife Diana of Colchester; several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 18th at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes from 6 to 8 pm. Bring a mask for services and they are open to the public and everyone is welcome. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19th at Addison County Eagles Club Pavilion in Vergennes with a reception following. Bring a mask for services and they are open to the public and everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Make a Wish Foundation, 814 Elm Street, Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101-2230. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneral homes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Addison County Eagles Club Pavilion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
48 South Maple Street
Vergennes, VT 05491
(802) 877-3321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved