Chester Ray Hawkins
Ferrisburgh - Chet Hawkins, 73, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born on August 17, 1947 in Burlington the son of Witeman and Florence (Husk) Hawkins.
He graduated from Vergennes High School in 1965 and he married Connie Matot on January 14, 1966. He worked at Simmonds Precision for many years and he also worked at Hawkins Garage. He had several Ferrisburgh Town positions and retired as Town Clerk. Chet received a reward and was honored by general assembly as a town clerk and treasurer for his 35 years of exemplary public service. He was a founding member of Champlain Valley Street Rodders.
Chet is survived by his daughter Cynthia Payne and her husband Lee of Vergennes; his son Charles Hawkins and his cat Bubbles of Ferrisburgh; two grandsons David Hawkins and wife Mariah of Cambridge; Daniel Hawkins of Ferrisburgh; three great grandchildren Jaelin, Amara, and Desmond; a sister Sonie Sears of Middlebury; four aunts Joanne Essex, Louise and husband Jim Parkinson, Anna Husk, Alice Husk; sister-in-law Carol Costello and husband Andy, brother-in-law David Matot and wife Diana of Colchester; several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 18th at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes from 6 to 8 pm. Bring a mask for services and they are open to the public and everyone is welcome. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19th at Addison County Eagles Club Pavilion in Vergennes with a reception following. Bring a mask for services and they are open to the public and everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Make a Wish Foundation, 814 Elm Street, Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101-2230. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneral homes.com
.