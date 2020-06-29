Chester Robert Wheeler



Deltona, FL - Chester Robert Wheeler, 63, died on June 27th, 2020 after a long illness. Born December 18th, 1956 in Northampton, MA, he was the son of Donald C Wheeler and Roberta E. Fitts. He lived in MA, NY, VT, VA, OR and spent his last year and a half in FL. He was a very independent man, loved his time alone and spent many of his years painting and creating metal works of art. He worked most of his adult life at Chucks Heating and A/C in Colchester VT. They were a special family for Chet and he was so grateful to have such a lasting career with them. His hobbies included flying planes at the OLD Rhinebeck Airdrome in his younger years, fishing, camping and working on all his artistic creations. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his siblings, Mark Wheeler and wife Tammy of AZ, Wendy St. Pierre and husband Roy of FL and Sean Wheeler and wife Amy of OH, along with his 14 nieces and nephews and 16 grand nieces and nephews.



He was a wonderful brother, uncle, teacher and friend to every single person in his life. He always wanted everyone to be happy and would do anything he physically could to make it possible. Everyone was considered family. There will be no services, but in his memory, donations are welcome to Advent Health Hospice of East Florida or the COPD foundation.









