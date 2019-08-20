|
Christina Lee Hamilton
South Burlington - Christina Lee (Detenbeck) Hamilton passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA on August 14, 2019 from complications following a heart transplant.
Christina was born in Princeton, New Jersey on September 9, 1957. She grew up in Silver Spring, MD then in Shelburne, VT. She graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 1974, then obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science with minor in Linguistics from the University of Vermont in 1979, including a year at McGill University. She went on to work for Wang Labs in Lowell, MA as a Senior Software Engineer where among other tasks, she modified the Chinese Word Processor to create the Japanese Word Processor. Following her marriage to Larry Hamilton in 1981, they had two children, Katherine Ann Henley (Manchester, NH) and Stephen Hamilton (Shelburne, VT). While in New Hampshire, she home-schooled her two children and was very active in both the NH Home Education Advisory Council and NH Homeschooling Coalition. After moving back to Shelburne and South Burlington, VT she started Vespera Web Designs, Ltd as a web developer and actively contributed to Code for Burlington VT on many volunteer projects. She is survived by her children, her mother, Jeanne Detenbeck (Shelburne, VT), her second husband, Franklin Gustavo Conejo (Easkey, Ireland), and her sister, Naomi Detenbeck (Charlestown, RI).
A memorial ceremony will be held at the Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service at 472 Meadowland Drive, Suite 7, South Burlington, VT from 1-3 pm on Sunday August 25, 2019. Burial will be private.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 20, 2019