LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Covenant Community Church
1 Whitcomb Meadows Lane
Essex Junction, VT
1957 - 2019
Christine Arena Obituary
Christine Arena

Winooksi - Christine Arena, 62, of Winooski, VT went to our Heavenly Father Nov. 13, 2019. Christine was born in Milford, MA Jan. 6, 1957, daughter of Yvonne and D. James Arena. Christine leaves behind son David Arena and wife Morgan, sisters Wendy Santini, Julie Locke, and Deborah Coryer and husband Gary, as well as many nieces and nephews. Christine is predeceased by her parents, son Jeffrey Arena, and siblings Robert Pidgeon and Karen Harding.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec 14th at 1:00 pm at Covenant Community Church, 1 Whitcomb Meadows Lane, Essex Junction, Vermont.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
