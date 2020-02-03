|
|
Christine Pemberton
Burlington - Christine Pemberton, 63, passed away at her home in Burlington on Friday, January 24. She died unexpectedly of natural causes.
Christine was born on November 8, 1956 in Rio de Janeiro, the eldest daughter of Louis W. and Patricia Covington Pemberton. She grew up in New York City and lived in Vermont for 40 years. After attending the Spence School in New York, she graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall. She studied art, literature and journalism at Syracuse University and Barnard College. She later received her BA from Burlington College in 2001 and an MFA from Goddard College in 2005.
Christine's life long joys were painting and appreciating art. She loved literature and all things French, visiting art museums in New York City, music, and baking decadent deserts. She cherished her family and friends and we all knew her to be gentle and kind. She had a keen intellect, a mischievous sense of humor, and a strong will. We will miss her talent and generosity. Christine carried the burden of mental health challenges, but she never wavered in her desire to live and experience life fully. She contributed many hours as a volunteer at non-profits including the Fleming Art Museum, the Howard Center Westview House, and the Spring Lake Ranch Therapeutic Community while serving on their Board of Directors. Especially close to her heart was the Howard Center Arts Collective community.
Christine is survived by her parents, her sisters Anne (Mary Summers), Julia (Jay Hellums), Andrea, her stepmother Suzanne, her nephews Justin and Robert, her niece Frances, her many cousins, and her beloved pets Benji and Tabitha. She is sorely missed by all of us.
A memorial service is planned for May 2 at 11am at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 152 Pearl St., Burlington, Vermont.
Please share memories at: rememberingchristinepemberton.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to Spring Lake Ranch Therapeutic Community (springlakeranch.org) and by mail to the Arts Collective c/o Howard Center Development Office, 208 Flynn Avenue, Suite 3J, Burlington, VT 05401.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020