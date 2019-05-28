Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
New Mount Cemetery
Plattsburgh Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Troville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine (Baker) Troville


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine (Baker) Troville Obituary
Christine (Baker) Troville

Burlington - Christine L. Troville, 69, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Winooski on May 23, 2019.

She was born on July 22, 1949 in Burlington to Elmer J., Sr. and Antoinette (Bourassa) Baker.

Among her survivors, she leaves her 2 children: Jason and Andrea Troville and grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Elmer, Jr., Steven and Keith Baker and her sister, Dale Rathe.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 10am in New Mount Cemetery , Plattsburgh Ave.

Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now