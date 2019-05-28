|
|
Christine (Baker) Troville
Burlington - Christine L. Troville, 69, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Winooski on May 23, 2019.
She was born on July 22, 1949 in Burlington to Elmer J., Sr. and Antoinette (Bourassa) Baker.
Among her survivors, she leaves her 2 children: Jason and Andrea Troville and grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Elmer, Jr., Steven and Keith Baker and her sister, Dale Rathe.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 10am in New Mount Cemetery , Plattsburgh Ave.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 28, 2019