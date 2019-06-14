|
Christopher Breen O'Neill
- - Christopher Breen O'Neill, a 1984 graduate of South Burlington High School, passed away on 28 May 2019.
Chris was a Strategy Manager and Advisor specializing in Economic Development with expertise in trade, import, and export issues. Chris worked internationally for much of his career including positions with the Qatar Financial Center, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (United Arab Emirates), Venture Middle East, and posts in Saudi Arabia and Egypt with International Development Ireland. He was an active volunteer with the American Chamber of Commerce in Abu Dhabi (AmCham - UAE) and the Khalifa Fund for International Development as well as and a mentor with INJAZ-UAE.
Chris held a Master of International Management in International Marketing degree from the Thunderbird School of Global Management, an MBA from UNLV, and a BA in International Relations from the University of San Diego.
Chris was a high school football player, a collegiate rower, and an avid rugby player and coach.
He is survived by his parents, Bruce and Bea O'Neill; stepmother, Darlene Bates O'Neill; his sister, Dr. Kelly Kathleen O'Neill; and his nephews, Harrison, Barent, and Peyton Wynkoop.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. John Vianney Catholic church on Hinesburg Rd in South Burlington. Burial will follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 14, 2019