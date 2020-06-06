Christopher Chicoine
Christopher Chicoine

Bakersfield - Christopher Chicoine, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home in Bakersfield.

In keeping with current restrictions, visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. All friends and family will be asked to wear a mask inside.

A socially distanced funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM on the back lawn at Spears Funeral Home along the Missisquoi River. Interment with military honors will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bakersfield.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
JUN
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
