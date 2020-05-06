|
Christopher D. O'Connor
July 28, 1969 - May 3, 2020
Christopher Douglas O'Connor of Raleigh, NC who was a loving partner, son and brother lost his brave and lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 50 on May 3, 2020.
Christopher was born in Burlington, VT, and attended Essex Junction High School where he was active in sports as a member of the school's football and track teams. He and his family relocated to Raleigh, NC in January 1987 where he attended Broughton High School.
Chris was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. His favorite place to be was in his tree stand just before dawn when the night sky was transitioning to the blue morning glow and the birds are chirping merrily as they celebrate a new day. He loved having a wonderful vegetable garden during the summer and going to the beach. He was a kind-hearted soul; those who came in contact with him came away the better for it. He always put the needs of others before himself. This altruistic trait was just one of the many reasons he was admired and loved by so many friends and family. Christopher was the founder and operator of Quality Printing Solutions, Inc. for the last 25 years he has been supporting the full-service printing needs for his business clients in the Raleigh area. He loved working with his hands and helping others which made this the perfect profession for him.
Chris was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Earl and Helen Friend and paternal grandparents: Fred and Gladys O'Connor.
Chris is lovingly remembered by his partner of 33 years, Melissa Stutts. Also by his mother and stepfather: Barbara Friend King and Bill (William W.); father and stepmother: Paul O'Connor and Barbara; brothers: Daniel and Matthew O'Connor; niece and nephew: Katelyn and Cameron O'Connor as well as the extended O'Connor, Friend, Stutts, Rhodes, and Spencer families.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private viewing at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Garner, NC and a graveside service at the Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh, NC.
Online condolences may be shared with the family through
https://www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
The family plans to host a memorial celebration of Chris' life for friends and family once it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a memorial donation be made in Chris' name to the O'Family Foundation for Cancer Research & Prevention 229 Elm Street, Raleigh, NC 27601. When making a donation, feel free to add a memorial message.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020