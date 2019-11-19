|
Christopher James Goldsbury
Williston - Christopher James Goldsbury (Chris), age 36, died unexpectedly at his home during the late morning hours of November 17th, from a medical event. Chris was born in South Burlington, VT on March 27, 1983, the middle son to Jim and Jan (White) Goldsbury.
At 4 months old, Chris moved to Colchester where he spent so many years enjoying family, friends, and sports. Chris graduated from Colchester High School in 2001, where he starred in soccer as one of the best defensive backs of his time. He went on to the University of Vermont, graduating in 2006 with a BS in Business. During his college days while working and managing New York Pizza Oven in Colchester, he connected with Erica Antell, someone he had known for years through family connections. They soon became a sweet couple, very much a compliment to each other.
Chris and Erica married on January 21, 2012 in Essex Junction, and soon moved to San Francisco as Erica pursued a career as a specialist in Blood Bank. They returned to Vermont in 2016 and immediately moved to their Williston home. Chris developed an impressive work ethic even as a teenager, which served him well over the future years, eventually bringing out his very best as a Realtor for Re/Max North Professionals until his death.
Chris was a sweet boy, and a remarkable young man who loved family and friends fiercely. He was kind and compassionate, and so generous with his time towards others in need. He had an unbreakable bond with his two brothers, the three of them each the best friend of the other. He loved sports, with soccer, hockey and golf his favorites. His dad taught he and his brothers the game of golf, and they were so proud to be able to say they had their own foursome when they played together. This unique foursome was too special, so we will now play always as a threesome in his honor.
Chris is survived by his wife and best friend Erica Antell and their sweet boxer Maddie of Williston, his parents Jim and Jan Goldsbury of Colchester, his brothers Dan (Katie and children Ellie, Alex, and Lily) of Dedham, MA, and Joe (Renee) of Colchester, his father-in-law Mark Antell, mother-in-law Sue Antell, and brother-in law Nick Antell (Martine and children Mason and Hailey) He is also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins, and many dear friends that are too many to mention. Chris was predeceased by his grandparents William and Myrle Goldsbury of St. Albans and Ronald and Theresa White of Burlington, as well as their first boxer pup Charlie.
Visiting hours will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT. All are invited to a celebration of Chris' life to be held the next day, Monday November 25th, at WaterWorks Restaurant in Winooski, VT from 12:00 (noon) until 4:00 pm. Please place on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com
Donations in Chris' honor can be made payable to Jimmy Fund Golf, and forwarded to Jim Goldsbury, 1795 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT 05403.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019