Christopher James Reed, beloved son of Richard and Barbara, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on June 16, 2020 in San Diego, California. Chris was born December 30, 1964 in Great Lakes, Illinois. He grew up in South Burlington, graduating from SBHS in 1982 where he played football, hockey and baseball. He went on to attend Bridgton Academy and graduate from Ithaca College in 1987. Chris held various sales positions in the financial industry but he was most proud of his daughter, Grace.
Chris' love of the beach drew him to San Diego where he enjoyed bike rides, golfing, bodysurfing and ping-pong. He had an easy-going nature and loved to talk to people from all walks of life. He lived life to the fullest, and though he left us way too soon, his final gift was the gift of life through organ donation. We, his family, take special comfort knowing our tragic loss may change the lives of so many others.
He will be sorely missed and survived by his daughter, Grace and her mother Elizabeth Merritt, his parents, Dr. Richard and Barbara Reed, his siblings Jane Dodson, Tim Reed, Annie Spencer and her husband Bill, many nieces and nephews and even more dear friends - most notably Kathy Larson and Suzanne Merritt. All who loved him dearly will never forget his charm, zest for life and his unconditional love for his family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to TD Bank Grace Merritt's Education Fund: TD Bank, 2300 Saint George Road, Williston, Vermont 05495.
A celebration of Chris' life will be held at a later date. Words of love and remembrance can be shared here: www.forevermissed.com/christopher-reed.
Vermont arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.