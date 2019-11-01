Services
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
4 South Street
Bristol, VT 05443
(802) 453-2301
Christopher M. Chaput

Bristol - Christopher M. Chaput 44

Of Bristol, Vermont passed away October 30, 2019

After a brief and defiant battle with cancer surrounded by loving family and friends.

Born May 12, 1975 in Waterville Maine to Victor and Laura Chaput (Chapman).

Chris is survived by his Wife Trichia (Estey) Chaput of Bristol , Father Victor Chaput Sr. of Ferrisburgh, Brother Victor "Rick" Chaput Jr. of Vergennes and Sister April Fredette of Middlebury.

Chris's love and passion for firearms and the outdoors was matched only by his love of the many nieces and nephews who would spend time with their adventurous uncle who would spoil and adore them. He was known by many as the longtime sporting goods sales associate at Wal-Mart in Williston Vermont where he worked for nearly 20 years. He truly enjoyed the many co-workers and customers he met over the years, many who would ask for him by name and stayed in contact during his absence from the store.

Chris has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Children's Miracle Network.

A wake will be held at the Brown and Mcclay Funeral home in Vergennes, VT on Monday November 4th from 4-7pm. Funeral services will be held at the same location Tuesday November 5th at 11:00am burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven, VT. A celebration of life at the Eagles Club in Vergennes immediately afterwards.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
