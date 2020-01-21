Resources
Christopher Roberge

8/4/1967 - 2/1/2017



Though your smile is gone forever, And your hand we cannot touch.

Still we have so many memories Of the one we loved so much.

Your memory is our keepsake, with which we will never part

God has you in His keeping, We have you in our hearts.



It is sad to walk the road alone, Instead of side by side.

But to all, there comes a moment, When the ways of life divide.

You gave us years of happiness, Then came sorrow and tears,

But you left us beautiful memories,

We will treasure through the years.



We love & miss you so much Chris

Mom & Dad & all of your loving family
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 21 to Feb. 1, 2020
