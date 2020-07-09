1/1
Cindy Bronson
1959 - 2020
Cindy Bronson

Waterbury - Cindy L. Bronson - 61, passed away in the comfort of her home and family on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in Middlebury on June 29, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Audrey (Kenyon) Yantz. On October 28, 1989 she married Randall D. Bronson in Hinesburg.

Services will be held privately by her family. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the National Life Cancer Treatment Center - Central Vermont Medical Center (https://www.cvmc.org/departments-programs/cancer-care). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home - Waterbury
