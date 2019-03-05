|
Claire Deng
South Burlington - Claire Deng, 13, of So. Burlington was born in Seattle, Washington on August 18, 2005. She moved with her family to South Burlington, Vermont in 2006 when she just passed her one-year-old birthday. She attended Rick Marcotte Central School and was in the 8th grade at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School. She left us behind in the hospital on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Jiery Wang and Bin Deng, her older brother Clark, and her family in China, including her aunties, Yang, Fang, Mei and Uncle Jun and three nephews; and by extended family in Seattle, her uncles Raymond and Ping; and aunties Margaret and Ying.
She was a beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, courageous, independent and kind young lady. She was a talented artist who excelled in many endeavors including in writing, painting and drawing and photography. She was a skillful piano player and played flute in VYOA program.
She is a ballet dancer as well as a skillful figure skater on the ice. Claire has played lacrosse for seven years. She loved swimming in the summer and being a skillful snowboarder in winter. She was a bilingual speaker in English and Mandarin. She was on the way to become a flute French speaker and was interested in learning Spanish to become quadrilingual. Her curiosity about the universe around her was insatiable. She had traveled and visited many cities in China, Italy, Greece and Switzerland as well as the United States. She was remembered by her friends and teachers as a fulfilled, loving and kind lady with a great sense of humor with the ability to make people laugh. She has great interpersonal skills to get along with all kind of personalities and friends. Claire's short but blooming life is best quoted; "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the number of moments that take our breath away". Claire's candle will forever shine brightly in the memories of her friends and family.
Visiting hours will be held at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, in Burlington, on Friday, March 8, from 3pm-6pm. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 23 at the Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. in South Burlington at 11:00am. Those who wish to contribute are welcome to make a donation in Claire's name to American Women Artists (https://americanwomenartists.org/) or Peace in School (https://www.peaceinschools.org/donate).
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019