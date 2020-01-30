|
Claire Eleanor Rivers
Middlebury - Claire Eleanor Rivers, 73, passed peacefully on January 18, 2020. She grew up in a farming family in Ferrisburgh, Vermont. Claire graduated from Vergennes Union High School in 1964. She was employed at Simmonds Precision, Pete Hansen Plumbing & Heating, and BF Goodrich. Claire loved to travel, visit museums and botanical gardens. She enjoyed attending musicals at the Flynn, and theatres throughout New England. Claire also enjoyed yoga, tai chi, cross country skiing, kayaking, fishing, playing pool and spending time with friends. Claire leaves her brother, Jim Rivers, her stepson William and his wife Genevieve, her stepdaughter Judy, her step-grandchildren Raz and Lena, many family and friends including her dear friend Earlene Smith. We will celebrate her life at St. Peters Church 85 S Maple St Vergennes at 10 am on February 20th, 2020. In Lieu of flowers, Claire wished that gifts be made in her name to St. Peters Church, VARS Vergennes Area Rescue Squad and the Rokeby Museum 4434 RT 7, Ferrisburgh VT 05456. A more detail obituary will be posted on Brown McClay Funeral Homes and Claire Rivers Facebook
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020