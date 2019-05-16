Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
45 Fairfield Street
St. Albans, VT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Manahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire J. (L'Ecuyer) Manahan


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Claire J. (L'Ecuyer) Manahan Obituary
Claire J. (L'Ecuyer) Manahan

Saint Albans - Claire J. Manahan, a longtime area resident, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, peacefully at her home with her family at her side.

She was born in Colchester on February 7, 1938, the daughter of the late Armand and Jeannette (Frenette) L'Ecuyer. Claire was 81 years old.

Claire was a communicant of St. Mary's Parish, where she was involved with their Christian Service Committee and also the St. Mary's and Holy Angels Special Ed Group. She was proud to serve on the Board of Directors at the Peoples Trust Company, was heavily involved with the Democratic Party and volunteered for the American Red Cross. Her greatest enjoyment was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she was affectionately known as "Granny" not only to her family but to many others in the community.

Survivors include her children, Kathleen Manahan and her sons, Dylan and Brendan Berno; Michael "Quicky" Manahan and his wife, JoAnn, and their children, Kayla, Briana, Seth and Matthew; Mary Ryan and her husband, Harold, and their children, Kyle, Renae, Kelly and Thomas; and daughter-in-law, Heidi Manahan and her children, Danielle, Eric, Sarah and Caitlin; as well as her great-grandchildren, Madison, Kennedie, Izabelle, Karleigh, Sophia, Jaclynn, Sydney, Connor and Thomas.

Claire is also survived by her brothers, Ronald L'Ecuyer and his wife, Alice, and Richard L'Ecuyer and his wife, Sandy; her brothers-in-law, William Peters and John F. Manahan Sr. and his wife, Teresa; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Claire was pre-deceased by her husband, Richard V. Manahan, Sr. on November 3, 1989, her son, Richard V. Manahan, Jr. on August 16, 2010, her sister, Anne Peters, her sister-in-law, Mary Constance Manahan Irish and her husband, Leo, and brother-in-law, James E. Manahan, Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Interment will follow in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider giving to Grady's Golden Goodness Fund, 689 Lapland Road, East Fairfield, Vermont 05455.

To send Claire's family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now