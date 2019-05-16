|
Claire J. (L'Ecuyer) Manahan
Saint Albans - Claire J. Manahan, a longtime area resident, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, peacefully at her home with her family at her side.
She was born in Colchester on February 7, 1938, the daughter of the late Armand and Jeannette (Frenette) L'Ecuyer. Claire was 81 years old.
Claire was a communicant of St. Mary's Parish, where she was involved with their Christian Service Committee and also the St. Mary's and Holy Angels Special Ed Group. She was proud to serve on the Board of Directors at the Peoples Trust Company, was heavily involved with the Democratic Party and volunteered for the American Red Cross. Her greatest enjoyment was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she was affectionately known as "Granny" not only to her family but to many others in the community.
Survivors include her children, Kathleen Manahan and her sons, Dylan and Brendan Berno; Michael "Quicky" Manahan and his wife, JoAnn, and their children, Kayla, Briana, Seth and Matthew; Mary Ryan and her husband, Harold, and their children, Kyle, Renae, Kelly and Thomas; and daughter-in-law, Heidi Manahan and her children, Danielle, Eric, Sarah and Caitlin; as well as her great-grandchildren, Madison, Kennedie, Izabelle, Karleigh, Sophia, Jaclynn, Sydney, Connor and Thomas.
Claire is also survived by her brothers, Ronald L'Ecuyer and his wife, Alice, and Richard L'Ecuyer and his wife, Sandy; her brothers-in-law, William Peters and John F. Manahan Sr. and his wife, Teresa; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Claire was pre-deceased by her husband, Richard V. Manahan, Sr. on November 3, 1989, her son, Richard V. Manahan, Jr. on August 16, 2010, her sister, Anne Peters, her sister-in-law, Mary Constance Manahan Irish and her husband, Leo, and brother-in-law, James E. Manahan, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Interment will follow in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider giving to Grady's Golden Goodness Fund, 689 Lapland Road, East Fairfield, Vermont 05455.
To send Claire's family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 16, 2019