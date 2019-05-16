Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St Francis Xavier Catholic Church
St. Peter St.
Winooski, VT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

1932 - 2019
Winooski - Claire Martel Yates, 87, a longtime resident of Winooski died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Claire was born April 1, 1932, the daughter of Leopold and Evelyn Martel. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Mary's High school. On August 9, 1952 she married Reginald R Yates and enjoyed 62 years until his passing in 2014.

Claire was employed by New England Telephone Co. until her retirement in 1974.

Claire was an avid bingo player, loved taking trips to the casino and spending time with her family. She leaves behind her three children Judy Allard, Jim & Edna Yates and Kelley & Randy Jewell; grandchildren Heather, Jason, Ashley, Tanya and Brittany; eight great-grandchildren with the 9th due in July. She also leaves her sister Aline Schwalm.

The Yates family would like to thank Dr. Moore, Pat Raymond and Sally Gabaree for helping her children with her care for the past five years.

Per Claire's request there will not be any visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday May 17th, 10 a.m. at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church on St. Peter St. in Winooski. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a . Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service. On line condolences can be shared with the family at www.lavignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 16, 2019
