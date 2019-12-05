|
Claire O. Hinckley
Essex Jct. - I, Claire Osborne-Hinckley, with a heavy heart, leave behind my husband, soulmate, and best friend of 34 years. For now we temporarily depart until we meet again.
Claire O. Hinckley, 60, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born June 11, 1959 in Burlington, VT to Roland and Lorraine (Houle) Osborne. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1977. After graduating from Champlain College, Claire went to work for the VT National Bank and the former Chittenden Bank in Burlington. She was employed at the Chittenden Bank for many years working her way up from teller to manager.
In 1986 she married Alfred J. Hinckley.
Claire was a proud member of the American Bankers Association. She was also very active in the community in which she lived. She was a volunteer for 25 years for Meals on Wheels and donated her time assisting local seniors completing paperwork for tax returns and other financial documents. She was an avid gardener with a "green thumb" and was able to grow almost anything. Claire and Al were avid cat lovers. For 34 years they rescued cats, adopted them, and gave them a safe loving home.
Claire and Al had such love and pride for their home. They called it their "bubble." Their passion was obvious as they decorated for every holiday inside and out, with their flare for detail.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Alfred; sister Lucia B. Foley of Castleton, VT; nephew Timothy B. Wilder; stepdaughters Audrey Hinckley and Julie Hinckley-Hanbridge. Claire was predeceased by both parents, her brother Denis and sister Roseline.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12:00 pm -2:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT with a 2:00 pm prayer service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019