Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohavi Zedek Synagogue
1923 - 2019
We are saddened to announce the death of Clara L. Bornstein (1923-2019), mother of Benjamin Bornstein (his wife Ellen), and the late Lise Bornstein. Grandmother to Eitan, Michal, Ari, and Maya Bornstein, and Daniel Bailey. Longtime Burlingtonian, dedicated teacher, and member of Ohavi Zedek Synagogue. The family extends heartfelt thanks to her many caretakers and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
