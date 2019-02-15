Services
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
48 South Maple Street
Vergennes, VT 05491
(802) 877-3321
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown-McClay Funeral Home
Vergennes, VT
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peter's Church
Vergennes, VT
Clarence E. Fagan Jr.

Clarence E. Fagan Jr. Obituary
Clarence E. Fagan Jr.

Vergennes - Clarence E. Fagan Jr., 91, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his daughter Claudia and her husband Harold's home in New Haven with his wife of 66 years, Patricia, by his side.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, February 17th at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes from 5 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. on Monday, February 18th at St. Peter's Church in Vergennes. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to The American Red Cross, 117 Strongs Ave., Rutland, VT 05701 or Addison County Home Health and Hospice, whose kind assistance, the family sincerely appreciates. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 15, 2019
