Clarence J. Nutter, Jr.
Burlington - Clarence J. Nutter, Jr. (Jim) age 89 passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center after a short illness.
He was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, on December 4, 1930. Son of Clarence J. Nutter and Esther Farrington Nutter.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years Katherine (Connie) Danforth Nutter and his daughter Beth Nutter Gamache.
To view Jim's complete obituary and leave on-line condolences for the family, please visit corbinandpalmer.com
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.