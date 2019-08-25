|
|
Rev. Claude A. Pomerleau, C.S.C.
Notre Dame, IN - August 16, 1938 - July 21, 2019
Fr. Claude Arthur Pomerleau, C.S.C., 80, died at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, on July 21, 2019
Father Pomerleau was born in Newport, Vermont on August 16, 1938 to Louis "Phil" Philippe and Cecile (Bouchard) Pomerleau.
Fr. Pomerleau graduated from Cathedral High School in Burlington, VT in 1956. On January 27, 1957 he entered Old College Undergraduate Seminary on the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame IN, where he studied aeronautical engineering and philosophy. Fr. Pomerleau received a PH.D. in International Relations at GSIS, University of Denver, after submitting a dissertation on the French Clergy as transnational actor in Latin America during the 1960's. He was ordained to the priesthood in Rome in 1975.
Fr. Pomerleau taught politics at the University of Notre Dame until 1985. From 1985 to 1989, he served as rector of St. George's College, Santiago, Chile. From 1991 to 1993, he was associate professor at the University of Portland, Portland, OR, then became a professor of Political Science. Meanwhile, he served as Director of Peace Studies at the University from 1994 to 2000 and the Social Justice Program from 2000 to 2008. He was a visiting professor of international studies at the University of Chile (IEI) since 1991. As emeritus professor at the University of Portland, he continued to teach in international relations. He helped establish and was the first director of an African School of Diplomacy (EASGIS) at Uganda Martyrs University (Kampala) in 2003. It is now called "The Department of Diplomacy and International Studies, Uganda Martyrs University." Fr. Pomerleau moved to Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, in July of 2019.
Fr. Pomerleau was preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Cecile Pomerleau, and his uncle, Antonio "Tony" Pomerleau. Fr. Pomerleau is survived by his brother, Rene (Sylvia) Pomerleau, sister Marcelle (Senator Patrick) Leahy and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Funeral Mass was celebrated at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the Notre Dame campus on Friday, July 25, 2019. Burial was in the community cemetery at Notre Dame. Pallbearers were Ernest Pomerleau, Dennis Pomerleau, Mark Pomerleau, Kevin McDonald and James Gajewski, MD.
A man, priest, son, brother, cousin and uncle of inestimable energy, grace and joy, Fr. Claude was a dear friend to many, a passionate teacher, and a faithful sojourner whose infectious laughter reflected a deep and abiding gratitude to God that fed his soul.
In remembrance of Fr. Claude, who was an accomplished clarinetist, you can support his love of music with a donation to the "Fr. Claude Pomerleau, C.S.C. Excellence in MusicFund" at the University of Portland. Your gift may be given in the following ways: Online at: giving.up.edu/Pomerleau or mailed to: University of Portland, Office of Development, 5000 N. Willamette Blvd., Portland, OR 97203 with "Fr. Claude Pomerleau CSC" in the memo field.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019