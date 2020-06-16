Claudette Latreille



Cornwall - Claudette Latreille passed away very unexpectedly June 7, 2020.



She was born on November 30, 1958, the seventh child of Beverly (Douglas) & Leonard Latreille of Monkton, Vt. She grew up on the family's dairy farm with her brothers, sisters and a myriad of animals. She graduated from Mt. Abraham Union High School in 1977. A few years later she met the love of her life, and again returned to the life of a dairy farmer. In addition, over the years she has worked as a chef at the The Waybury Inn, Basin Harbour club, The Hillsboro Club (FL) and for the past 22 years at Middlebury College in their dinning services.



She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Charles Foote, their dog Adam, their daughter Jessica Riney and her son in law Josh, as well as her mother Beverly Latreille of Monkton, siblings Paul (Sheryl) Latreille, Michele (Irene) Latreille, Gisele Latreille, Estelle (Tom) Genest, Jackie (Dan) Henry, Raymond (Jill) Latreille, Sam (Tammy) Latreille, Priscilla Latreille, and Mark Douglas. She is predeceased by her father Leonard and brother Douglas.



She was a spitfire, so full of life. Her gardens are a testament of her love of nature and she never met an animal that she didn't love. Claudette was one of those rare souls who cared deeply for all people around her. She was everyone's mother, always there with a sympathetic ear, a warm meal, or a caring smack to the back of the head if that's what you needed. You never knew when she would pop into your work with a bag of chocolate, the occasional 12 ft lilac tree or just her beautiful smile to brighten your day. The world is truly a better place with Claudette having been in it and she will be sorely missed.



Blessed be the soul of the wild and free.



A Celebration of life will be planed in the future.



Donations in her honor may be made to Winnie's Legacy Canine Rescue through PayPal at WinniesLegacy@gmavt.net (donate as a friend, not a service). Checks may also be sent to 91 Dart Hill Road, North Ferrisburg, VT 05473 (make checks out to Valerie Mullin and in the memo write Winnies Legacy).









