Clayton E. Barnes, Jr.
Georgia - Clayton E. Barnes Jr., age 85, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
He was born in Montgomery on March 25, 1934 to the late Clayton E. Sr. & Lona (Kennett) Barnes.
Clayton attended Enosburg Falls High School and after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After receiving his honorable discharge and returning home, Clayton worked in construction as a dump truck driver, and for the Vermont State Highway Department for a few years. He began his career at IBM in 1965 and retired in 1990 as a Manufacturing Manager. Clayton then began his second career at the Champlain Valley Fair Grounds working as part of their event staff - He loved meeting and talking with new people there. He also held several part-time jobs throughout his life, he was an officer with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department and the Milton Police Department, and a Deputy Game Warden for the state of Vermont.
He married Evelyn Neveau of East Enosburgh in 1965 and the couple made their home in Georgia. Clayton & Evelyn owned and operated C & E Ittle Gift Shop for many years. Clayton was a valued member of the community and he served as the First Constable, and Tax Collector for the town of Georgia for 25 years, he was also a member of the Volunteer Fire Department in Georgia in the 1970's.
He is survived by two children, Jeffrey Barnes and his wife Jessica of St. Albans, and Maryellen Comtois and her significant other Thomas Higgins of Wilmington, NC; two granddaughters, Samantha Comtois & Jacqueline Comtois and her significant other Hailee Guerin; two step-grandchildren, Emily & William Esancy; and several nieces & nephews. Besides his parents, Clayton was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn (Neveau) Barnes; and his siblings, Carlton Barnes, Robert Barnes Sr., and Audrey LaFlame.
A funeral service will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. Interment will follow in the Enosburgh Center Cemetery. A reception at the American Legion Post #42 in Enosburg Falls will be held after Clayton's burial.
Visitation will be held on Monday at Spears Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until the hour of Clayton's service.
For those who wish, contributions in Clayton's memory may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019