Services
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
48 South Main Street /
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
For more information about
Clayton Wells
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Waterbury , VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton Wells


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clayton Wells Obituary
Clayton Wells

Waterbury - Clayton Earl Wells - 72, a lifelong resident of Waterbury, passed away at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on Friday morning, September 13, 2019. Born in Hardwick on August 2, 1947, he was the son of the late Stanley E. and Florence (Eastman) Wells. He was previously married to Sandra (Richardson) Hennessey. On February 12, 1988, Clayton married the former Beverly Miller in Waterbury Center.

Funeral services will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow in the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury American Legion, PO Box 417, Waterbury VT 05676, or to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe Street, Waterbury Vt 05676. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
Download Now