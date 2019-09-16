|
|
Clayton Wells
Waterbury - Clayton Earl Wells - 72, a lifelong resident of Waterbury, passed away at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on Friday morning, September 13, 2019. Born in Hardwick on August 2, 1947, he was the son of the late Stanley E. and Florence (Eastman) Wells. He was previously married to Sandra (Richardson) Hennessey. On February 12, 1988, Clayton married the former Beverly Miller in Waterbury Center.
Funeral services will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow in the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury American Legion, PO Box 417, Waterbury VT 05676, or to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe Street, Waterbury Vt 05676. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 16, 2019