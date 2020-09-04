1/1
Clemence Marie (Gagnon) Bergeron
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clemence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clemence Marie (Gagnon) Bergeron

Winooski - Clemence Marie (Gagnon) Bergeron died in the comfort of her own home on September 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Visiting hours will be held at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT on Monday, September 7 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 8 at 1:00 pm at St Francis Xavier Church in Winooski with interment to follow in the St Francis Xavier Cemetery. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, seating is limited to 100 participants for the funeral, and sign up is required. Please call (802) 879-9488 to reserve a seat. Masks will be required at the church.

To view the full obituary and to place on-line condolences please visit https://lavignefuneralhome.com/Obituaries-and-Commemorations.html






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LaVigne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved