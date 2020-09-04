Clemence Marie (Gagnon) Bergeron
Winooski - Clemence Marie (Gagnon) Bergeron died in the comfort of her own home on September 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Visiting hours will be held at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT on Monday, September 7 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 8 at 1:00 pm at St Francis Xavier Church in Winooski with interment to follow in the St Francis Xavier Cemetery. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, seating is limited to 100 participants for the funeral, and sign up is required. Please call (802) 879-9488 to reserve a seat. Masks will be required at the church.
