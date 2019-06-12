|
|
Clement A. Perron
Canaan, NH - Clement A. Perron, 70, our Dad, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, at the VA Medical Center surrounded by people he loved. Born February 13, 1949, to the late Arsene and Bertha (nee Boutin) Perron, he was the second oldest of five children. Growing up on a farm in Monkton, VT, helped shaped his strong sense of French-Canadian heritage and work ethic to which he dutifully instilled in his own children. As a kid, he was up at 5am to milk cows before school and summers were spent haying the fields beyond their barn.
Shortly after graduating from Champlain Valley in 1970, Clem enlisted in the Navy and served for four years during the Vietnam War. In 1973, he was introduced through mutual friends to our mom, Nancy (nee Hall), while docked in Boston. They were married in 1976 in Traverse city, MI and after, settled in the Upper Valley where he started his own refrigeration business. For several years he worked at CRREL (Cold Regions Researching Engineering Laboratory) in Hanover, NH, and later, for the VA from which he retired in 2014.
He loved to recount tales of growing up on the farm to friends, family and anyone that would listen. Clem was proud of achieving his master electrician's license and loved all things John Deere. During retirement he could often be found tinkering in his garage for countless hours on his tractors. He would ensure no one who came visited ever left with an empty stomach and would offer the last dollar in his wallet to those in need. He was proud of his children and often boasted to random strangers that his son was an engineer and his daughter, a nurse.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 43 years, Nancy (Hall) Perron of Canaan, NH; his son, John-Paul Perron of Boston, MA; his daughter, Susan Perron of Nashville, TN; his brothers, Emile (Marion) Perron of Adams, Tennessee and Bernard (Dorothy) Perron of Nashua, NH; and sister, Irene (Michel) Latreille of Monkton, VT. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews, his VA buddies, countless friends, and his beloved Chihuahua, J.D. (named after John Deere, of course).
A special thanks to his nurses at the VA, Annie and J.P., who took amazing care of him, and family friend, Pat Renfrew, who has been an incredible support for us during this difficult time.
Calling hours will be held from 5-8 P.M. on Thursday, June 13, at Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon. The Funeral Service will be at 10 A.M. Friday, June 14th at St. Helena's in Enfield followed by a celebration of Christian burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) online at www.dav.org or DAV, c/o VA Medical Center and Regional Office, 215 N. Main Street, White River Junction, VT 05009.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 12, 2019