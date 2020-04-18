|
|
Clement W. Cox
Belvidere Center - Clement W. Cox, 87, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side from complications from kidney failure. He was born December 19, 1932 in Monkton, VT, the son of Kermit and Marjory Shepard Cox. He married Shirley Conant on December 15, 1951 in Brandon, VT.
Clement and Shirley and their four children moved to Belvidere in 1959 to do a two-year log job for
Ed Buttolph. For the next several years Clement and his father Kermit did many log jobs in Northern Vermont. After Kermit's passing Clement teamed up with his eldest son William and operated Cox Trucking Company. Clement took several jobs over the years to help with income during mud season. He ran a sugaring operation for a few springs in Montgomery and he drove a truck for Manchester Lumber hauling lumber throughout the northeast. He operated a bulldozer when they were building the ski area at Smugglers Notch, he hauled junk cars when they did the junk car round up and he was very instrumental in the dismantling of the Rail Trail, hauling the ties to where they were to go. Some even to the Boston area. Clement was always willing to lend a hand with his log loader to help move some large rocks, put up a log cabin or tear down an old building. Over the years he attended many a logging show and Lumber Jack Roundups. In 2011 along with some family members he ventured to Millinocket Maine to visit the Pelletier Logging Operation. Clement continued to haul logs and firewood until he was 84 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Shirley. Children: Gail (Dean) Longley of Johnson, Joanne Hanley of Waterville, William of Belvidere and James (Tammy) of Jeffersonville. Grandchildren: Andrew Longley of Johnson, Deborah Morin (Ken) of Waterville, Rachal Longley-Wood (Travis) of Eden, Christopher Cox (Jennifer) of Montgomery, Chad Hanley (Nikki) of Johnson, Deanna Oliveira (Drew) of Oklahoma and Heather Cox (Keith) of Jeffersonville. Great-grandchildren: Alex, Willow, Vida, Chance, Kendra, Morgan, Logan, Sawyer, Tyler, Tristen & Madelyn.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Daniel Cox, a stepbrother Charles Shepard and a son-in-law Kim Hanley.
A graveside service will be held at the Belvidere Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661. The family wants to thank everyone at Lamoille Home Health for their help during this time and a special thank you to Nicole Mitchell.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020