Clifford E. Allis 'Jr'
Cliff Allis, 98, passed peacefully at home on July 23,2020. Cliff was born in East Middlebury on June 18, 1922, to Clifford and Viola Allis. He lived at the lake and he died at the lake, at the home he shared with his wife and best friend, Terry. Cliff was known and respected by many. He was a fair and honest man who worked hard and helped others when he could. He and Terry were avid fishermen, and travelers they traveled the United States and Canada for many years and loved to camp while on the road. Cliff also enjoyed riding on 2 wheels...he rode a scooter until he was 90 years old! Cliff is survived by his son, Bruce; grandson, Christian Allis and fiance Shannon Messimer; granddaughter and husband, Kelly and Mike Fitzpatrick; and great granddaughter Ashlee (Kyle) Schlatter and Colby Fitzpatrick. He was predeceased by his wife, Terry Allis; daughter in law, Charlene Allis, parents; and siblings, Helen (Jarvis) and Donald Allis. Cliff's family wishes to thank the staff at UVM Home Health and Hospice Care for their help and compassion these past months.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Flynn Avenue, Burlington, burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery in East Middlebury. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com
. Donations in Cliff's name may be made to UVM-Home Health and Hospice Care, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. We ask that those in attendance at the Funeral please have a mask and observe proper social distancing protocol. Thank you in advance.